15 colleges that pay for themselves if you want to work in business

Where you go to college isn't just an investment in the next four years, it's an investment in the rest of your life. And depending on which industry you want to work in, some schools may be a better bet than others.

As part of its annual College ROI Report, Payscale found the schools that both funnel students into jobs in business and provide substantial returns on their investments.

Payscale's report determines the return on investment for schools across the U.S. by subtracting the cost of attendance from graduates' 20-year pay. For the report, Payscale draws its data from the approximately 1.3 million college-educated workers who successfully completed PayScale's Employee Survey over the last 10 years. Read a complete breakdown of the methodology here.

For this list, a school's cost is based on out-of-state tuition, where applicable.

Though no one can guarantee that attending any school will result in a particular ROI, here are 15 schools that give you a good shot if you want to work in business.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

15. Stanford University

20-year net ROI: $730,000
Total cost for four years: $247,000
Average loan amount: $29,100

14. New Jersey Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $731,000
Total cost for four years: $184,000
Average loan amount: $31,900

13. Missouri University of Science and Technology

20-year net ROI: $742,000
Total cost for four years: $147,000
Average loan amount: $27,500

Campus of Georgia Tech
12. Kettering University

20-year net ROI: $742,000
Total cost for four years: $208,000
Average loan amount: $41,700

11. Georgia Tech

20-year net ROI: $751,000
Total cost for four years: $174,000
Average loan amount: $31,700

10. Dartmouth College

20-year net ROI: $751,000
Total cost for four years: $257,000
Average loan amount: $23,200

McGraw Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y.
Dennis Macdonald | Photolibrary | Getty Images
9. Cornell University

20-year net ROI: $752,000
Total cost for four years: $250,000
Average loan amount: $29,200

8. Harvard University

20-year net ROI: $788,000
Total cost for four years: $244,000
Average loan amount: $20,300

7. University of Pennsylvania

20-year net ROI: $790,000
Total cost for four years: $252,000
Average loan amount: $25,400

Tomasso Hall, Babson College
Source: Babson College
6. Babson College

20-year net ROI: $810,000
Total cost for four years: $246,000
Average loan amount: $30,000

5. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $813,000
Total cost for four years: $232,000
Average loan amount: $45,500

4. Colorado School of Mines

20-year net ROI: $823,000
Total cost for four years: $188,000
Average loan amount: $33,400

Merchant marines walk to class at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY, on August 01, 2016.
Yana Paskova | For The Washington Post | Getty Images
3. United States Merchant Marine Academy

20-year net ROI: $891,000
Total cost for four years: $33,100
Average loan amount: $12,300

2. Stevens Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $928,000
Total cost for four years: $244,000
Average loan amount: $45,800

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

20-year net ROI: $1,057,000
Total cost for four years: $240,000
Average loan amount: $32,200

