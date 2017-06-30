Family businesses share secrets of their success

A small number of family businesses in Asia and Europe continue to thrive despite fierce competition from larger corporations with deeper pockets .

Besides the usual challenges confronting any enterprise, family businesses have also had to tackle obstacles unique to them, from family tiffs to planning the transition to the next generation.

CNBC spoke to several family-run businesses over the past two seasons of "Lasting Legacy" to uncover insights on not only overcoming the increasingly competitive business environment but also prospering.