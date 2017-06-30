The Profit returns with all-new episodes Tuesday, July 11 at 10P ET/PT.

On the next episode, Marcus heads to Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders in California to meet with inexperienced coffee shop owner Steve Sims. Steve's gamble may have paid off big time, but now he's in over his head. The company has no organization, no clear leader and a staff in conflict.

About The Profit

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.