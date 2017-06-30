Watch: Trump, South Korea's Moon address North Korea crisis, trade after meeting

[The stream is slated to start at 11:15 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in speak Friday after a meeting at the White House.

In an Oval Office press availability earlier, the pair said they addressed the escalating crisis over North Korea and trade in another meeting on Thursday night.

Trump said they are in the process of "discussing our frankly many options — we have many options — with respect to North Korea." The U.S. and South Korea are trying to curb the isolated and defiant nation's missile and nuclear programs.

The U.S. on Thursday announced new sanctions aiming to put more pressure on North Korea.

Trump also said he seeks a more "equitable deal" for American workers on trade with South Korea, a major U.S. trading partner.