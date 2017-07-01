The Amazon Echo Show is the best smart home assistant you can buy

Amazon's Echo Show is the best home assistant you can buy Friday, 30 Jun 2017 | 2:25 PM ET | 01:26

The Amazon Echo Show is the best smart home assistant I've ever tested.

It's worth your money to buy it instead of the much more affordable Echo or Echo Dot, since its screen enables a whole new array of uses.

The Echo Show costs $229 for one, with a $100 discount for two. By comparison, the Echo Dot is often priced as low as $35.

I've been testing them for a couple of days, and as I sit here typing my review, I'm already tempted to buy a second one. This is coming from someone who already owns four of the smaller Echo Dots, the larger Amazon Echo and two Google Home units.

Here's why the Amazon Echo is so appealing.