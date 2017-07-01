Lyft opens up hubs across the country to get drivers on the road in a few hours

How to become a Lyft driver in an hour 59 Mins Ago | 01:35

Lyft is using some of its $600 million in new funding to open driver-service centers—called hubs —to get drivers on the road in a matter of hours.

The company has centers in nine U.S. cities and is opening a 10th hub in the coming months, a spokesperson told CNBC, without disclosing the location. They're currently in cities that include Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago and opened in Phoenix and Atlanta in June.

It's part of a wider effort by the start-up to take market share from Uber, which is reeling from the fallout over management misconduct.

A report earlier this month based on research from the firm TXN Solutions said Lyft's market share had risen to near 25 percent, from 21 percent two years earlier. That was before Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from the company after reports detailed widespread sexual discrimination, bullying and other hostile workplace behavior.

Part orientation center, part vehicle-inspection station, Lyft said these hubs are helping the ride-hailing company get new drivers behind the wheel faster.