Craft brewers assert their independence as fireworks erupt over who’s making the beer





"We realize that it can be a confusing world out there with a great deal of obfuscation and "pay no attention to the man behind the curtain" tactics of big beer," he added.



Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing Company in Portland, Maine and chair of the Brewers Association board of directors, made his case for why independence matters.



"When beer lovers buy independent craft beer, they are supporting American entrepreneurs and the risk takers who have long strived not just to be innovative and make truly great beer, but to also build culture and community in the process" he said in a statement.



However, some other brewers say the BA seal is divisive, at a time when brewers need to be coming together in the wake of the overall beer segment losing market share to wine and spirits.



"There are clear threats from wine and spirits out there that, whether we are being willful and not noticing that or we are too busy fighting amongst ourselves, there is a clear present danger out there," said Andy Ingram, founder of Four Peaks Brewing in Tempe, Arizona which was purchased by Anheuser in 2015.



While many brewer's big and small argue over the labels and definitions, the question remains whether or not the seal will have any cachet with consumers when it comes time to buying the brew.



A recent study commissioned by beer-industry trade publication Brewbound.com and conducted by Nielsen, suggests it could—at least among those who define themselves as "regular craft beer" drinkers.



The study looked at 29 words commonly used to market beer, with the term "independently owned" among the top words that drove purchasing decisions among craft beer drinkers.



Still, Chris Furnari, the editor of Brewbound.com isn't totally convinced the seal will be game changer when it comes to purchasing decisions.



"A small group of consumers will [be swayed], but most mainstream drinkers will likely choose products and brands that appeal to them on levels that go beyond ownership" he said.

Furnari views the seal as a missed opportunity by the BA to ensure the quality of the breweries that choose to use it. At a minimum, he said the BA should require date coding on all packaging, to let the buyer know how fresh the product is.



"I am disappointed that the BA has seemingly chosen to prioritize ownership over quality when introducing this seal" he said.



With the seal set to begin appearing on packaging in the coming months, the debate over "independence" in craft is sure to continue, something Walt Dickinson of North Carolina based Wicked Weed Brewing addressed in a video statement. In May, Wicked Weed was purchased by Anheuser's The High End, its imprint for craft brands.



"I was just hoping we could get back to just talking about beer, but I guess we're not there yet but hopefully soon," he added.