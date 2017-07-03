    ×

    Google's DeepMind made illegal deal with NHS for health data, ICO says

    • A data sharing deal between Google's DeepMind and the U.K.'s National Health Service "failed to comply with data protection law", the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said.
    • The deal between the two parties was aimed at developing a new app called Streams that helped monitor patients with acute kidney disease.
    • But the ICO said that patients were not notified correctly about how their data was being used.

    A deal between Google's artificial intelligence (AI) firm DeepMind and the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) "failed to comply with data protection law", a key British regulator said on Monday.

    DeepMind — which Google acquired in 2014 — struck a deal in 2015 with the Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust which runs a number of hospitals in Britain. The Google company got access to a wide range of health information from 1.6 million patients, according to the full agreement which was revealed by New Scientist in April 2016.

    The deal was made to help DeepMind develop an app called Streams with the aim of monitoring patients with kidney disease. Streams would alert the right clinician when a patient's condition deteriorates.

    But New Scientist revealed that DeepMind would be getting access to other health information such as whether a patient had HIV as well as details of drug overdoses, for example, which stirred a lot of controversies.

    The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which is the U.K.'s data protection watchdog, launched its probe into the DeepMind-NHS deal in May 2016. On Monday, the ICO released its conclusion and found that the agreement "failed to comply with data protection law".

    "Our investigation found a number of shortcomings in the way patient records were shared for this trial. Patients would not have reasonably expected their information to have been used in this way, and the Trust could and should have been far more transparent with patients as to what was happening," Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a statement.

    "We've asked the Trust to commit to making changes that will address those shortcomings, and their co-operation is welcome. The Data Protection Act is not a barrier to innovation, but it does need to be considered wherever people's data is being used."

    In essence, the ICO has taken issue with the fact that patients were not informed about how their data would be used.

    "The processing of patient records by DeepMind significantly differs from what data subjects might reasonably have expected to happen to their data when presenting at the Royal Free for treatment," the ICO's letter to the Trust said.

    "For example, a patient presenting at accident and emergency within the last five years to receive treatment or a person who engages with radiology services and who has had little or no prior engagement with the Trust would not reasonably expect their data to be accessible to a third party for the testing of a new mobile application, however positive the aims of that application may be."

    The Trust which runs the hospitals now has to "establish a proper legal basis" under the U.K.'s Data Protection Act for the Google DeepMind project and any future trials. It will also need to outline how it will comply with privacy laws in any future trials. The NHS Trust will also need to commission an audit of the trial to be shared with the ICO.

    If the Trust complies with the ICO's demands, then the Streams apps will not be shut down.

    "We accept the ICO's findings and have already made good progress to address the areas where they have concerns," the Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement on Monday.

    "For example, we are now doing much more to keep our patients informed about how their data is used. We would like to reassure patients that their information has been in our control at all times and has never been used for anything other than delivering patient care or ensuring their safety."

    DeepMind told CNBC that it would release a statement soon.

