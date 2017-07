A wave of erroneous market data appeared on several finance sites in early Asia hours on Tuesday, with Nasdaq-listed stocks such as Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft all showing prices of $123.47 each.

The incorrect data was discovered on Google Finance and Yahoo Finance. Bloomberg terminals were also showing incorrect data, according to a Dow Jones report.

A Nasdaq spokesman told CNBC that the glitch came about after some test results were wrongly distributed to the third party finance sites.