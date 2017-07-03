    ×

    Europe News

    Police arrest man they say planned to kill French President Emmanuel Macron at Bastille Day parade

    • The man is suspected to be a far-right extremist.
    • Police found internet searches of possible targets. The man told police he also wanted to attack minorities.
    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.
    Etienne Laurent | Reuters
    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.

    A 23-year-old was arrested and charged with plotting to kill French President Emmanuel Macron at a Bastille Day parade this month, the BBC reports.

    The man is believed to be a far-right extremist who told police he also wanted to attack "Muslims, Jews, blacks, homosexuals," Agence France-Presse reports. Police arrested him in a Paris suburb last Wednesday after users of a video game chat room notified police when the man allegedly said he wanted to buy a gun, the BBC said.

    Police found three kitchen knives in the man's car and possible targets he searched on the internet, according to the BBC.

    This is not the first time the suspect has faced legal trouble connected with terrorism. He was convicted last year for condoning terrorism after he praised Anders Breivik, who murdered 77 people in Norway in 2011. He was supposed to spend three years in jail, but half the sentence was suspended, the BBC reports.