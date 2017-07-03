Police arrest man they say planned to kill French President Emmanuel Macron at Bastille Day parade

A 23-year-old was arrested and charged with plotting to kill French President Emmanuel Macron at a Bastille Day parade this month, the BBC reports.

The man is believed to be a far-right extremist who told police he also wanted to attack "Muslims, Jews, blacks, homosexuals," Agence France-Presse reports. Police arrested him in a Paris suburb last Wednesday after users of a video game chat room notified police when the man allegedly said he wanted to buy a gun, the BBC said.

Police found three kitchen knives in the man's car and possible targets he searched on the internet, according to the BBC.

This is not the first time the suspect has faced legal trouble connected with terrorism. He was convicted last year for condoning terrorism after he praised Anders Breivik, who murdered 77 people in Norway in 2011. He was supposed to spend three years in jail, but half the sentence was suspended, the BBC reports.