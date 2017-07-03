Dow hits all-time high, jumps 187 points, as bank stocks climb higher

U.S. equities kicked off the second half of the year on the right foot, trading higher on Monday as bank stocks climbed.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 187 points and notched a record high, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent, with financials and energy leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite lagged, trading just above breakeven.

Shares of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citgroup all rose in early trade. The big bank stocks are coming off a strong week, with the SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE) surging 3.82 percent after positive results from the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

"There's new leadership emerging in the market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "That should keep us from faltering during the summer months."

Energy stocks also caught a bit, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) advancing 1.1 percent.

Stocks posted a strong first-half performance, led largely by the technology sector. But tech ended the first half on a sour note, with the Technolgy Select Sector Fund (XLK) sliding 2.81 percent last week.