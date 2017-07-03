    ×

    US Markets

    Dow hits all-time high, jumps 187 points, as bank stocks climb higher

    Raymond James Jeffrey Saut: Bank stocks still cheap
    Raymond James' Jeffrey Saut: Bank stocks still cheap   

    U.S. equities kicked off the second half of the year on the right foot, trading higher on Monday as bank stocks climbed.

    The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 187 points and notched a record high, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent, with financials and energy leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite lagged, trading just above breakeven.

    Shares of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citgroup all rose in early trade. The big bank stocks are coming off a strong week, with the SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE) surging 3.82 percent after positive results from the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

    "There's new leadership emerging in the market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "That should keep us from faltering during the summer months."

    Energy stocks also caught a bit, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) advancing 1.1 percent.

    Stocks posted a strong first-half performance, led largely by the technology sector. But tech ended the first half on a sour note, with the Technolgy Select Sector Fund (XLK) sliding 2.81 percent last week.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    But Dave Haviland, managing partner at Beaumont Capital Management, said it's too early to worry about the stock market. "If you have a market that's giving you new highs every month, then you take what the market gives you, until the overall trend turns negative," he said.

    Monday also marked the start of a shortened trading week. The New York Stock Exchange will close at 1 p.m. Monday and will be closed Tuesday because of the Fourth of July holiday.

    July 3 has historically been a strong day for stocks, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has averaged a one-day change of positive 0.5 percent, with positive returns nearly 73 percent of the time.

    That said, Wall Street digested key data, including the IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI index for June, which slipped to 52.0 from 52.7 in May.

    Other data set for released Monday included the ISM manufacturing index for June, which rose to 57.8 from 54.9 in May. Monthly auto sales numbers will also be rolled out throughout the day.

    Later this week, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its June meeting and the Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release its monthly jobs report Friday.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...