As diplomatic crisis swirls around Qatar, standoff could last 'many more months'

Qatar is likely to reject the bulk of the demands put forward by Saudi Arabia and its allies after a damaging blockade that's left the region in crisis, a former U.S. ambassador to the country said Tuesday.

Chase Untermeyer, who was ambassador to the country from 2004 to 2007, said there are few opportunities for compromise on the list of 13 demands, which include closing a Turkish military base and shutting down Al Jazeera, the state television network.

"Qatar clearly will reject these demands," Untermeyer told CNBC's "The Rundown."

"The only thing I can possibly imagine would be to send away from Qatar representatives of various organizations and groups such as Hamas, that are not only obnoxious on their own sake, but are condemned by the United Nations and by the United States and other Western powers," he added.

"That doesn't really bother Saudi Arabia because Hamas's chief target is Israel, but the fact is that if there were to be any kind of small bit of sacrifice, those kind of relationships can be easily done and not really affect the foreign policy of Qatar."

Qatar, the world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter, has provided an official response to the 13 demands to authorities in Kuwait —which is mediating the dispute between Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt. No details of the reply have so far been made public.