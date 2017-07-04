The Nikkei 225 edged down 0.11 percent by 8:10 a.m. HK/SIN.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was off by 0.19 percent in early trade.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index was lower by 0.07 percent after a mild sell-off late in the previous trading session. The won was steady, trading at 1,150 to the dollar at 8:08 a.m. HK/SIN.

Defense stocks in South Korea were mixed as markets kept an eye on geopolitical developments in the Korean peninsula. Korea Aerospace traded lower by 0.51 percent, but defense contractor Hanwha Techwin saw its shares gain 1.49 percent.

Over in Australia, shares of travel retail company Flight Centre soared 9.33 percent after the company reported guidance for the next year. The company said underlying profit before tax was expected to range between $325 million and $330 million, Reuters said.

In currencies, the safe-haven yen gave up some gains to trade at 113.00 to the dollar at 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN. The yen had strengthened to trade around 112.8 following Tuesday's missile launch in the previous session.

"Further downside (in dollar/yen) could be expected if uncertainty and geopolitical risk accelerate the flight to safety. From a technical standpoint, the dollar/yen has found some resistance at 113.50. A failure of bulls to secure control above this level could open a path lower back towards 111.60," FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga said in a Tuesday evening note.

The Australian dollar firmed after trading as low as $0.7595 overnight following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to hold interest rates steady on Tuesday.

While the central bank was widely expected to stand pat, some traders had been speculating the RBA might deliver hawkish signals after the European Central Bank and the Bank of England took a more hawkish bent last week. The Aussie dollar traded at $0.7612 at 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, was mostly flat at 96.123.

In energy news, Brent crude futures trekked higher by 0.24 percent to trade at $49.74 a barrel and U.S. crude futures were trading up 0.17 percent at $47.15.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he would like prices of gasoline to "go even lower" after they fell to their lowest level in more than a decade in the U.S. on July 4.

Despite the tweet, the Nymex RBOB gasoline contract for August 2017 was off by just 0.05 percent at 7:56 a.m. HK/SIN.

On the economic calendar for Wednesday, China Caixin services PMI for June was expected at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

U.S. markets were closed on Tuesday for Independence Day. In Europe, stocks closed lower. The Stoxx 600 closed down 0.29 percent, with most major indexes in the region closing lower.