Cuba’s state-run love motels make a comeback

Cuban authorities have made a move to reignite citizens' sex lives by reintroducing a series of state-run pay-per-hour motels which they hope will "diversify the options for love", the country's official trade union weekly Trabajadores announced on Monday.

The "posadas", or "love motels", which offer couples rooms to rent by the hour, were common in Cuba's capital, Havana, up until the 1990s, when they were converted to homes for hurricane victims.

Though private inns opened in their place, the 5 CUC (Cuban convertible peso) ($5) price tag for a three-hour hire – roughly a sixth of the average Cuban's monthly salary – was unobtainable for many citizens, leaving them to resort to "parks, dark stairs … Even the boardwalk," the paper recalls.

By reintroducing an affordable alternative, the communist state aims to end the practice of lovemaking in Havana's public spaces and give privacy to couples battling against the island's housing shortage and multi-generational living.