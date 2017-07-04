Like any good party, a proper Fourth of July celebration requires shelling out big bucks.

Americans will spend more than $7 billion on cookouts and other celebrations of the Declaration of Independence, up from $6.8 billion in 2016, according to a report by the National Retail Federation.

But that's not all. As the nation kicks off the festivities, here is a breakdown of the top July 4 expenses across the country, according to personal finance website WalletHub.