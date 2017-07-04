This article is part of a "Reporter's Notebook" series, wherein CNBC journalists submit tales and observations from the field.
NOIDA, India — The Intex brand doesn't have much name recognition beyond India's borders. In fact, the Indian smartphone maker has even struggled to compete in its home market — pushed aside by global players like Samsung and Chinese tech giants.
Yet, the Intex factory in Noida, an hour outside of Delhi, offers a glimpse into the playbook of Indian companies and their aggressive push to "Make in India," an initiative Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three years ago to encourage local manufacturing and spur job creation.
The facility located in this industrial neighborhood is just two years old. And with 750 people working directly on the assembly line, the operation pales in comparison to compounds established by manufacturing giant Foxconn, which employs hundreds of thousands of workers that assemble Apple's iPhones in China.