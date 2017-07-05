VISIT CNBC.COM

5 ways Serena Williams is boosting her brand off the tennis court

Serena Williams may be taking a break from the court to focus on family, but by no means is she slowing down when it comes to expanding her brand beyond the realm of tennis.

Over the course of her career, the 35-year-old has earned a total of $84 million in prize money. She brought in $27 million last year alone according to Forbes, and the relationships she's built off the court have led to multi-million-dollar partnerships and investments. She is the only woman to land on Forbes' 2017 list of The World's 100 Highest Paid Athletes.

Serena Williams of the United States poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Quinn Rooney | Getty Images
Here are five ways Williams is expanding her brand beyond tennis:

Silicon Valley

In May, it was announced that Williams would be joining the board of consumer survey startup, SurveyMonkey, thanks to the suggestion of fellow board member and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

According to Fortune, Sandberg and her late husband, Dave Goldberg, SurveyMonkey's former CEO, were longtime friends of the tennis superstar. Williams met the company's current CEO, Zander Laurie, at a dinner party at Sandberg's house where the two discussed ways in which they could work together.

"Silicon Valley is really, really, really not open yet to having a lot of women or anyone of color, male or female," Williams said at the SheKnows Media #BlogHer17 conference, according to ESPNW. "Those two barriers alone are really things we have to break down in the fastest-growing part of the world in general in technology."

"It's really important to me to not just be a seat warmer but to really be a voice."

Philanthropy

In addition to pairing with her sister Venus in November 2016 to open a community center in their hometown of Compton, California to supports resident affected by gun violence, Williams has recently been named an ambassador for the Allstate Foundation's Purple Purse initiative. Through this partnership, Williams will be working to help bring awareness to the financial impact of domestic violence.

Serena Williams attends the Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection show during STYLE360 on September 9, 2014 in New York City.
Thomas Concordia | WireImage | Getty Images
According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, financial abuse is experienced in 98 percent of abusive relationships, with survivors saying one of their top reasons for staying or returning to an unhealthy relationship is concern over being able to provide for themselves and their children financially.

"It's an invisible form of abuse that I think people really don't know about and don't see," Williams said at #BlogHer17.

Fashion

In addition to a line with Puma and a five-year endorsement deal with Nike worth $40 million, Williams also has her own clothing line, Aneres, and a handbag and jewelry collection on the Home Shopping Network (HSN).

"I've always loved fashion. I was always that girl that played with my dolls, and I went to fashion school, so it's not just made up for me. It's actually something that I really enjoy and that I have a lot of fun with," Williams told Vogue.

Beauty

The tennis superstar may have the money to get pampered whenever she likes, but Williams proved that she isn't above starting from the bottom to expand your expertise when she took classes to become a certified nail technician in 2010.

Serena Williams of US celebrates after defeating Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan during their US Open match
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | Getty Images
"As a matter of fact, I go every four days to get a manicure and every seven days for a pedicure. So, I had a brilliant idea to get certified to be a nail tech," she said in a blog post for Global Grind, adding "Don't be surprised if you hear about a part time job I've picked up at a local nail salon."

Sports ownership

In 2009, Williams and her sister Venus become minority owners of the Miami Dolphins, making them the first female African Americans to hold an ownership stake in an NFL franchise.

In 2016, she and 23 other celebrities became investors in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), after the company was purchased for $4 billion by a group of investors led by talent agency WME/IMG.

