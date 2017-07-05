5 ways Serena Williams is boosting her brand off the tennis court

In May, it was announced that Williams would be joining the board of consumer survey startup, SurveyMonkey, thanks to the suggestion of fellow board member and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

According to Fortune, Sandberg and her late husband, Dave Goldberg, SurveyMonkey's former CEO, were longtime friends of the tennis superstar. Williams met the company's current CEO, Zander Laurie, at a dinner party at Sandberg's house where the two discussed ways in which they could work together.

"Silicon Valley is really, really, really not open yet to having a lot of women or anyone of color, male or female," Williams said at the SheKnows Media #BlogHer17 conference, according to ESPNW. "Those two barriers alone are really things we have to break down in the fastest-growing part of the world in general in technology."

"It's really important to me to not just be a seat warmer but to really be a voice."