5 ways Serena Williams is boosting her brand off the tennis court

Serena Williams may be taking a break from the court to focus on family, but by no means is she slowing down when it comes to expanding her brand beyond the realm of tennis.
Over the course of her career, the 35-year-old has earned a total of $84 million in prize money. She brought in $27 million last year alone according to Forbes, and the relationships she's built off the court have led to multi-million-dollar partnerships and investments. She is the only woman to land on Forbes' 2017 list of The World's 100 Highest Paid Athletes.