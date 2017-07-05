Investors were likely digesting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting released on Wednesday U.S. time. The minutes reflected that several Fed officials had noted their concern over the impact of interest rate hikes on the markets. Officials were also divided over when the unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet would begin.

With some Fed members suggesting starting balance sheet reduction in September and others sounding less committal, a formal announcement on the unwind may not come until the September meeting, said National Australia Bank Head of FX Strategy Ray Attrill in a Thursday morning note. The Fed, however, was expected to start no later than October, said Attrill, adding a further rise in the Fed funds rate will come in December.

Yields on the 30-year Japanese government bond (JGB) rose to 0.88 percent, its highest level since February 23, with Reuters attributing the move to increased expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB), the Fed and other central banks will be tightening policy.

That would make those country's bond yields more attractive than the lower-yielding JGBs.

In energy news, oil prices rose around 1 percent after slumping about 4 percent overnight. Brent crude futures gained 0.98 percent to trade at $48.26 a barrel and U.S. crude advanced 1.02 percent to trade at $45.59.

In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of rivals, firmed to trade at 96.230 at 8:01 a.m. HK/SIN, compared with levels around the 96.13 handle seen in the last two sessions. Against the yen, the dollar was mostly flat at 113.24.

The Australian dollar slipped to trade at $0.7596, below the $0.76 handle seen over the past week.

The release of Australia's trade balance for May could result in added volatility in the Aussie dollar, ANZ Head of Australian Economics David Plank said in a Thursday morning note.

Stocks on Wall Street closed mostly higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.15 percent, or 3.53 points, to close at 2,432.54 and the Nasdaq rose 0.67 percent, or 40.79 points, to end at 6,150.85. The Dow Jones industrial average ended the session just below the flat line, down 0.01 percent, or 1.1 points, at 2,1478.17.

Ahead, the markets are likely to keep an eye out for employment data out of the U.S. ADP employment data was due on Thursday U.S. time and the non-farm payrolls number was due on Friday.