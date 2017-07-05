As options to subdue North Korea run scarce, pushing China to act as a mediator through diplomacy may be the only way the U.S. can emerge unscathed, political analysts said.

"The words 'solution' and 'North Korea' have probably never been mentioned in the same sentence before," said Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haas on Wednesday.

"The only approach in between, or alternative, is some kind of a diplomatic approach," Haas said in an interview on "Squawk on the Street." "Increase the sanctions against Chinese entities, and try to get some kind of a freeze with North Korea. It's not going to solve the problem, but may put a ceiling on it."