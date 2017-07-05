Explosion in money flowing into ETFs may lead to a market liquidity problem, Bank of America says

Bank of America rang a warning bell Wednesday regarding all the money that has piled into passive exchange-traded funds.

The bank says the massive popularity of ETFs may be leading us on a road to a liquidity problem. The note issued by Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Global Research department warns "the actual shares available, or true float for S&P 500 stocks, may be grossly overestimated."

That could lead stocks and the overall market to fluctuate more violently, especially to the downside, due to a future event impacting either a single stock, a sector or the market at-large.

Passively managed ETFs have become incredibly attractive to investors, allowing them to pick and choose baskets of stocks representing different parts of the market. According to industry groups more than four trillion dollars are now invested in exchange traded funds.

Vanguard is the second biggest issuer of ETFs and it now has at least a five percent stake in 491 out of the stocks in the S&P 500, according to the report. That's a massive increase from a five percent stake in 116 stocks out of the S&P 500 it held in 2010, illustrating the massive growth of the ETF industry.

Halftime Report trader Joe Terranova, the chief market strategist for Virtus Investment Partners which manages $25 billion said "the danger is when the market falls. Liquidity will evaporate." It's like having a building with four lines of people coming in through four entrances, but only one exit everyone will have to pile through in the case of an emergency.