There is an exception to the early withdrawal penalty for IRAs. The IRS allows you to take "substantially equal periodic payments" under Rule 72(t).

To avoid the 10 percent penalty once you begin distributions, you must continue to take the required distribution for the longer of five years, or until you reach age 59½. Once distributions begin, if the series of payments is modified in any way, the 10 percent penalty will be imposed retroactively beginning with the first year of distribution.

The 72(t) withdrawals are taxed at your income tax rate and the distributions are inflexible, said Josh Stillman, a certified financial planner with Capitol Financial Consultants in McLean, Virginia. "[This strategy] locks in a fixed distribution, making it hard to absorb unexpected expenses or partake in discretionary expenses, like a big trip early in retirement," he said.

Plenty of free online calculators can help you estimate what distributions may look like under Rule 72(t).