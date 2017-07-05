U.S. credit card processing firm Vantiv announced plans Wednesday to merge with Worldpay, the U.K.'s largest payment processing firm, in a deal worth £7.7 billion ($9.94 billion).

The deal comes a day after Worldpay announced that it had been approached for an acquisition separately by both Vantiv and JPMorgan.

Worldpay is Europe's leading payment processor with Vantiv seeing the deal as a way to boost its presence in the region.

Vantiv shares were halted premarket while Worldpay shares, which trade in London, were roughly flat after the deal was announced.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.