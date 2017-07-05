Virgin founder Richard Branson: Brexit is a disaster and what's happening in the US is dangerous

The founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson, has sharply criticized some Trump administration policies, calling them unhealthy and dangerous, and didn't spare the lash on Brexit.

Branson, who spoke with CNBC onboard Virgin Australia's inaugural flight between Australia and Hong Kong on Wednesday, said he's dismayed by the rise in protectionist policies, particularly in the U.S. and U.K.

"Trade protectionism is so unhealthy. What happened with Brexit is a terrible, terrible thing for Great Britain and Europe and will set back Great Britain and may take several years to recover," said Branson, who holds a 10% stake of Virgin Australia.

A vocal advocate of Remain camp, Sir Richard Branson says he will continue to push for a second referendum, in a bid to overturn the prior ballot.

The U.K. voted in a referendum a little over a year ago to exit the European Union, but negotiations between the two parties have proved difficult.