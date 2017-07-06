    ×

    Alexion Pharmaceuticals reportedly under investigation by HHS

    • Bloomberg reports that Alexion Pharmaceuticals is being investigated by the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services.
    • The focus of the investigation was not disclosed, Bloomberg reports.
    • The news sent the stock to session lows.
    Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals fell after Bloomberg reported that the company is being investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general.

    Bloomberg said that the office didn't disclose the nature of the investigation or whether other agencies are participating.

    The stock fell nearly 5 percent and was seen trading 3 percent lower ahead of the market close.

    Don White, spokesman for the office of the inspector general, told CNBC: "As a matter of standard law enforcement procedure, OIG neither confirms nor denies investigations that may – or may not – be pending before the agency."

    Alexion did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    Read the full report on Bloomberg.

    — CNBC's Meg Tirrell contributed to this report.

