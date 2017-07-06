Berkshire Hathaway Energy is close to a $17.5 billion deal for Oncor, report says

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy is nearing a deal to acquire Oncor, one of the nation's largest electric utility companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, specifics of the more than $17.5 billion deal could be announced as soon as Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal's total value is less than the $18.4 billion offer Oncor received from NextEra Energy in a deal with Energy Future Holdings in July 2016.

The NextEra deal fell through when Texas regulators blocked the takeover, saying it wouldn't be in the public's interest. Energy Future, formerly TXU Corporation, owns most of Texas-based Oncor.

The Berkshire Hathaway and Oncor deal would be the next step in one of the largest bankruptcy proceedings to date. Energy Future Holdings filed its $42 billion bankruptcy in 2014.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Oncor are not providing comments at this time.

Read The Wall Street Journal report here.