Even though 68 percent of millennials expect an inheritance, only 40 percent of parents will probably leave them one. And while mostly the offspring of the one percent are likely to be among those who will one day inherit their parents' wealth, not all billionaires' kids will be so lucky.

Many business moguls, such as Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, plan to donate their fortunes to charity instead.

Read on to see seven billionaires who won't be keeping their wealth in the family.