ISM non-manufacturing index hits 57.4 in June, vs. 56.5 estimate

Non-manufacturing economic activity was expected to slightly contract in June, according to a survey of economists by Thomson Reuters.

The survey predicted the number issued by the Institute of Supply Management, or ISM, to fall to 56.5 in June, down 0.4 points from 56.9 in May. Reuters forecast the second straight month of decline in economic activity for the non-manufacturing sector, after May's reading fell 0.6 points from 57.5 in April.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the service sector, and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back regularly for updates.