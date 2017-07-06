Israel's high-tech industry is brimming with products that have made the jump from military application to civilian markets, both software and hardware, from cybersecurity to drones and from navigation to imaging. And the bigger the military reputation, the more impact the technology is likely to have.

One of the most iconic names currently in the arms industry is the air defense system Iron Dome that knocks rockets from Gaza out of the sky. Its success even helped revive the flagging career of the former Defense minister who commissioned the system over a decade ago, Amir Peretz. It was a theme in his campaign to recapture the Labor party leadership that earlier this week (Tuesday) saw him go through to a runoff.

The company that makes the command and control system at the heart of Iron Dome, mPrest, is making rapid inroads over the last few years into civilian applications for its systems, which seem made for the emerging internet of things (IOT).

Inevitably, its core function in Iron Dome gives mPrest a flying start when approaching global companies, whether it's in agriculture, electricity or anything else, says the company's co-founder and CEO, Natan Barak, who talked to CNBC in a phone interview.

"Definitely the reputation and the attention that we got after Iron Dome helps. We find companies outside of Israel that say 'if you've done Iron Dome, you can do anything'. It definitely helps credibility," Barak says cheerfully. He is proud of the company's role in Iron Dome and the work that the system is doing in "saving lives".