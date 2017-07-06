Renowned energy trader Mark Fisher: Natural gas will break out above $4 or maybe even $5

Renowned energy trader Mark Fisher on Thursday forecast that a string of unseasonably warm winters will break and send natural gas above $4 or $5 per million British thermal units.

Natural gas prices have remained locked in a range between about $2.75 and $3.25 per mmbtu, but Fisher believes in the next year or two, winter temperatures will return to normal levels and push up fuel costs.

"At some point natgas is going to trade with a four, five-handle on it and surprise a lot of people," the MBF Clearing Corp founder and CEO told CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Investors who bought into big cap natural gas players will be rewarded for waiting, Fisher said.