Siemens Gamesa to supply DONG Energy with 94 8-megawatt wind turbines

Siemens Gamesa has announced it has signed an agreement with DONG Energy to supply 94 wind turbines – amounting to 752 megawatts – for the Borssele 1 and 2 offshore wind power plant.

The facility, being developed in Dutch waters, is set to be commissioned in 2020 and will provide enough power to meet the yearly energy needs of one million homes, Siemens Gamesa said.

"The advanced model of our proven direct drive offshore wind turbine platform and our advanced services will leverage the energy output of this lighthouse project and help to move offshore wind into the energy mainstream in Europe," Michael Hannibal, CEO Offshore at Siemens Gamesa, said in a statement on Thursday.

"With the signing of the wind turbine contract, we pass a key milestone in this project, which will be a landmark in the Netherlands' shift to renewable energy," Jasper Vis, country manager for DONG Energy Netherlands, said. "This is an important step on our way to reducing the cost of renewable electricity in the Netherlands."

Towards the end of June, DONG Energy announced the inauguration of the Gode Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms, situated 45 kilometers off the coast of Germany.

DONG Energy said that the wind farms – with 97 turbines and a total capacity of 582 megawatts – were set to produce enough power to supply around 600,000 German households every year. DONG Energy said that it owns half of both Gode Wind 1 and 2.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), at the end of 2016 almost 88 percent of all offshore wind installations were in "waters off the coast of ten European countries." The GWEC adds that the U.K. is home to the world's largest offshore wind market, followed by Germany.