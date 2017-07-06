U.S. President Donald Trump will praise individual freedom and sovereignty on Thursday in what seems to be comments directed squarely at the Europe Union.

Excerpts of the speech in Warsaw, Poland, were released by the White House on Thursday morning and show that Trump will condemn government bureaucracy.

"On both sides of the Atlantic, our citizens are confronted by yet another danger - one firmly within our control. This danger is invisible to some but familiar to the Poles. The steady creep of government bureaucracy that drains that vitality and the wealth of people," he is due to say, according to the excerpts.

"The West became great not because of paperwork and regulations but because people were allowed to chase their dreams and pursue their destinies."

