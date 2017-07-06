What to do when you get negative feedback at work

Getting negative feedback is never easy — even if you know it's coming. Even worse, being blindsided when you think you're doing a great job can be a major confidence hit.

But here's the thing: Pretty much everyone gets constructive criticism at some point during their career. This includes the most successful people you know. In fact, the best managers are ones who are able to let you know in a friendly but firm way exactly how you can improve, take your work to the next level and better manage your responsibilities. In a sense, getting negative feedback can actually be a good thing, even though it might not feel like it at the time.

Here, we asked HR pros to tell us exactly how to handle the moments, days, and weeks after receiving negative feedback, plus how to take it all in stride.