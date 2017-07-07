Bacon up more than 20 percent since January as wholesale pork belly prices soar

These 6 innovations will completely change the way you get food Friday, 30 Jun 2017 | 4:43 PM ET | 01:44

"The cold storage is crucial for bellies in particular, along with a number of other cuts, because the summer is our lowest pork [production] period," said Russell Barton, who reports on the pork market for Urner Barry. "But it is also our highest bacon consumption period, so we need the excess supplies that were thrown into cold storage to compensate for the shortfall of fresh product."

The fact that the pork bellies didn't get replenished enough during the winter means there are low supplies and high seasonal demand pushing prices higher. But the supply situation is expected to ease starting in the fall due to more expansion in the hog sector.

Regardless, retail bacon prices are typically slow to reflect changes in the wholesale belly market, and Barton said not all of the jump from the cash trade will get transferred to the consumer.

There are various reasons why retail bacon prices are not showing the huge increase found in the cash prices for wholesale pork bellies. For one, there can be longer contracts that retailers have with certain suppliers so they might be able to maintain prices longer without huge swings. Retailers also may decide to take a margin hit on bacon to boost traffic in stores or hold off for competitive reasons.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the average price of a pound of sliced bacon has remained at or above $5.69 per pound nationally in the past three months, or elevated levels not seen since 2015.

Based on the BLS data, the average national price was up about 60 cents per pound from December 2016 to May 2017, or approximately 12 percent. The government's June price data on bacon hasn't been released.

Even though bacon is a favorite food, there's still only so much of a price increase consumers may be willing to take before they cut down on it.

"People are just going to buying a little less…or be more frugal," said Meagan Nelson, associate director at Nielsen Fresh, a food data researcher. For example, she said they may have fewer strips of bacon for breakfast or cut down on the amount they use in recipes "to make it stretch a little bit further."

Nielsen scan data shows the price of packaged bacon has risen about 50 cents since January, and in April and May there was a slowing of sales volumes of bacon. In April alone, there was a 20-cent jump in packaged bacon from the prior month and it likely contributed to April's sales volumes falling 2 percent.

Supermarkets commonly feature bacon in weekly ads to drive more traffic to stores. Analysts say the grocers may still hold off on making any larger increases or switch more promotions from brand-name bacon to private label to deliver better margins.

"Features (or weekly newspaper advertisements) do drive a lot of demand for meat products or animal protein products in stores," said Nicholson. "That's because the consumer is focused on price and value right now."