Cramer's game plan: A good week for the bears in bulls' clothing   

For Jim Cramer, Friday's unexpectedly strong jobs report numbers validated the strength of the high-flying stock market.

"Employment growth means money to buy a car or to buy a house, hence why the housing stocks roared today [to] new highs. Do I really need to explain how hiring helps the banks and techs and the industrials?" the "Mad Money" host said. "It also shows us which industries have the best growth. ... Right now it's health care, and that's a signal that these stocks, which have held up incredibly well, can keep rising."

Certainly, employment growth is not the only number investors should watch when it comes to predicting the market's next move.

"Of course, as important as the non-farm payroll report is, at the end of the day, what really matters for individual stocks are the earnings, and we kick off a brand new earnings season on Tuesday," Cramer said.

With that in mind, here are the stocks and events on Cramer's radar next week: