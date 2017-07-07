'Shark Tank' investor Daymond John shares his No.1 tip for winning someone over

How Daymond John went from waiting tables at Red Lobster to creating a $6 billion urban clothing brand Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 | 4:16 PM ET | 01:25

When Daymond John isn't running his $6 billion business empire, he's evaluating entrepreneurs as a co-host and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank."

After being pitched hundreds of times, John knows what kind of person stands out from the crowd. Whether you're an entrepreneur or a 9-to-5 employee, John tells CNBC, there's a simple way to get people to notice and believe in you.

The surprising thing? It's all about shifting the focus off of yourself.

"We all have our own problems and dreams," John tells CNBC in an interview at its iConic conference in New York. "What's in it for the other person?"