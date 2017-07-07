    ×

    'Shark Tank' investor Daymond John shares his No.1 tip for winning someone over

    Daymond John
    How Daymond John went from waiting tables at Red Lobster to creating a $6 billion urban clothing brand   

    When Daymond John isn't running his $6 billion business empire, he's evaluating entrepreneurs as a co-host and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank."

    After being pitched hundreds of times, John knows what kind of person stands out from the crowd. Whether you're an entrepreneur or a 9-to-5 employee, John tells CNBC, there's a simple way to get people to notice and believe in you.

    The surprising thing? It's all about shifting the focus off of yourself.

    "We all have our own problems and dreams," John tells CNBC in an interview at its iConic conference in New York. "What's in it for the other person?"

    Daymond John
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Daymond John

    Turning your attention to the person you're pitching, be it your boss or a potential business partner, will set you up for success. Giving an emotional personal plea, on the other hand, will not.

    John knows how difficult it is to launch a venture, having lived paycheck-to-paycheck while waiting tables and building his fashion line, FUBU.

    "It was 40 hours at Red Lobster and six hours at FUBU," he says. "Then it was 30 hours at Red Lobster and 20 hours at FUBU, because money started to come in."

    "What's in it for the other person?" -Daymond John , serial entrepreneur, star of ABC's "Shark Tank"

    But even after FUBU became a massive success, the journey wasn't over. John nearly lost it all in a series of poor financial decisions. As a result, hearing entrepreneurs plead that they "need this opportunity" doesn't go over well with him.

    A more strategic way to achieve the outcome you want is to use statements that include pronouns like "we" and "us," experts say. Emphasizing shared goals and vision is much more effective than focusing on your personal aspirations.

    "Ask yourself," John says, "What makes them tick? What are they interested in? What do they want?"

