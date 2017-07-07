    ×

    Trading Nation

    Don’t sweat the tech drop? Why one chart expert sees a big buying opportunity

    Tough run for tech
    Tough run for tech   

    Technology stocks are dragging the market down, but there may be a buying opportunity afoot.

    Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Intel had among the most negative impact on the S&P 500 on Thursday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite is on pace for its second-straight negative week. Some investors have begun to wonder if the sector's market leadership this year may be coming to an end.

    But according to Oppenheimer head of technical analysis Ari Wald, this dip is a healthy and temporary one for the group.

    "This is temporary, run-of-the-mill, healthy pullback following what was a terrific run for this group," Wald said Thursday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "Ultimately, we think the long term trend does resume higher."

    The Nasdaq 100 on Thursday was led to the downside by Apple, Microsoft and Facebook. Examining a chart of the QQQ, the exchange-traded fund that tracks the index's movement, Wald said the key level to watch is $133. The fund, shares of which closed Thursday at $136.29, has advanced 15 percent year to date.

    That $133 level "would line up with the breakaway gap from April. This would still only be a minor retracement of what was a terrific rally into its most recent highs," Wald said. "Ultimately, we think the long-term trend does resume higher."

    Furthermore, the ETF is trading above a 200-day moving average, Wald said, which could indicate that its uptrend remains intact.

    On the other hand, technology names could fall further as some technology giants broadly appear under pressure, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management.

    "Tech just seems to be under assault from every angle. Google [is] under regulatory pressure. Apple needs a huge hit with the iPhone 8, and at $1,000 a pop, I don't know if they're going to be able to get that. And Tesla, as you see, is kind of leading the way to the downside," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

    It appears, he said, that the group's momentum has shifted, which could usher in further bearish sentiment and further downside.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    QQQ
    ---
    FB
    ---
    MSFT
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    TSLA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...