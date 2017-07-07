Futures point to mixed open on Wall Street; Nonfarm payrolls in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Friday morning as traders awaited the key release of official job creation figures.



On the data front, Friday will see the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly employment report for June at around 8.30 a.m. ET. Average hourly wages data and unemployment rate figures for June are expected to be released at the same time.

The economy is expected to have added 179,000 jobs in June, but analysts are more concerned about whether workers got a raise. The lack of inflation in the economy — wages and prices — have been a worry to some Federal Reserve officials, who have signaled they are willing to look past it for now.



There are no major companies expected to release earnings on Friday.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.32 percent lower on Friday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.16 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.32 percent lower.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $47.37 a barrel on Friday morning, down 1.5 percent, while U.S. crude was around $44.77 a barrel, down 1.69 percent.

Oil prices slipped by more than 1 percent on Friday morning as news of a further increase in U.S. production added to earlier reports that OPEC output was also on the rise.

—CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.