Gonorrhea becoming ‘much harder, and sometimes impossible’ to treat

Controlling the infection has been complicated by a lack of public awareness, lack of training of health professionals, and a stigma surrounding STIs, the WHO said.
It added that inappropriate use of antibiotics was counterproductive to overall treatment, increasing the development of antibiotic resistance in gonorrhea and other bacterial diseases.
"To control gonorrhea, we need new tools and systems for better prevention, treatment, earlier diagnosis, and more complete tracking and reporting of new infections, antibiotic use, resistance and treatment failures," said Dr Marc Sprenger, director of antimicrobial resistance at WHO.
"Specifically, we need new antibiotics, as well as rapid, accurate, point-of-care diagnostic tests – ideally, ones that can predict which antibiotics will work on that particular infection – and longer term, a vaccine to prevent gonorrhea."