Gonorrhea becoming ‘much harder, and sometimes impossible’ to treat

"The bacteria that cause gonorrhea are particularly smart," Dr Teodora Wi, human reproduction specialist at the WHO, said in a statement on Friday. "Every time we use a new class of antibiotics to treat the infection, the bacteria evolve to resist them."

High-income countries in particular are struggling to treat some cases of the STI , the WHO said. "These cases may just be the tip of the iceberg, since systems to diagnose and report untreatable infections are lacking in lower-income countries where gonorrhea is actually more common," Dr Wi added.

The organization estimates that 78 million people are infected with gonorrhea each year. The STI can infect genitals, rectum and throat – and women are disproportionately affected, it said. It increases the risk of pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy and infertility in women.

It identified three specific antibiotics as being unsuccessful in treating drug-resistant strains of the infection. 97 percent of the countries it monitors for trends in drug-resistant gonorrhea reported widespread resistance to the antibiotic ciprofloxacin; 81 percent reported resistance to the drug azithromycin; and 66 percent reported the emergence of resistance to last-resort treatment.