Knife-wielding 'senator' tries to reach Ivanka Trump in Trump Tower: NYPD

A knife-wielding man who claimed he was a U.S. senator was arrested after trying to reach Ivanka Trump in Trump Tower, police told the New York Daily News.

Adames Benitez, 52, was wearing a bulletproof vest when he arrived at the Midtown building Thursday afternoon, police said.

Secret Service agents found the Bronx man was carrying two throwing knives, a weighted sock and fake state I.D. card, according to police. Benitez said he was there to talk to the president's daughter about her fashion line and claimed he owned the building, according to the report.

Benitez, who faces charges of weapons possession and possession of a fake I.D., was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation, the News said.

Read the Daily News' full report here.