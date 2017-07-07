    ×

    Markets

    First major Wall Street strategist weighs in on bitcoin, sees it worth as much as $55,000

    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | Getty Images

    Fundstrat's Tom Lee on Friday became the first major Wall Street strategist to formally lay out his views on bitcoin.

    The digital currency could be worth as much as $55,000 by 2022, Lee said in a report titled "A framework for valuing bitcoin as a substitute for gold."

    Bitcoin has more than doubled in value for the year, and high interest prompted a Goldman Sachs technical analyst, a team of Morgan Stanley analysts and Citi researchers to issue reports on bitcoin or the blockchain technology behind it in the last few months.

    However, Lee is the first widely-followed market strategist to issue a report dedicated to predicting bitcoin's price. Lee also happens to be the most bearish strategist on U.S. stocks currently.