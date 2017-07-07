First major Wall Street strategist weighs in on bitcoin, sees it worth as much as $55,000

Fundstrat's Tom Lee on Friday became the first major Wall Street strategist to formally lay out his views on bitcoin.

The digital currency could be worth as much as $55,000 by 2022, Lee said in a report titled "A framework for valuing bitcoin as a substitute for gold."

Bitcoin has more than doubled in value for the year, and high interest prompted a Goldman Sachs technical analyst, a team of Morgan Stanley analysts and Citi researchers to issue reports on bitcoin or the blockchain technology behind it in the last few months.

However, Lee is the first widely-followed market strategist to issue a report dedicated to predicting bitcoin's price. Lee also happens to be the most bearish strategist on U.S. stocks currently.