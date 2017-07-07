This economy 'has room to run,' analyst says of jobs data

The U.S. job market roared back to life in June, with a better-than-expected 222,000 new positions created, according to a government report Friday, and two analysts think there is more to come.

"There's room to run in this economy," Aaron Klein, Brookings Institution economic studies fellow, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

With the U-3 unemployment rate at 4.4 percent, Klein believes a comparison with the broader measuring U-6 unemployment rate reveals a growth scenario comparable to two decades ago.

"If you look at what happened in the late 90s, you had unemployment below three [for the U-3] and below eight [for the U-6]," Klein said.

He believes there are still enough prospective full-time workers for growth to occur. Klein said those "who are more marginally attached, who want full-time work and can only find part-time" can still find opportunities in the U.S. economy.

Michael Strain, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, also believes the economy is still not at full employment.

"It's hard to argue with wage growth accelerating at this relatively slow rate," Strain said on "Squawk Box."

He agreed with Klein, saying he "still sees room left to run in this economy." Strain believes the economy must surpass several more indicators to be at full employment.

"In a full employment economy you would expect to see businesses raising wages to retain workers, raising wages to attract workers and wage growth accelerating beyond where we see it," Strain added.