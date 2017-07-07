Imagine if telepathy were real: if, for example, you could transmit your thoughts to a computer or to another person just by thinking them.

In just eight years it will be, says Openwater founder Mary Lou Jepsen, thanks to technology her company is working on.

Jepsen is a former engineering executive at Facebook, Oculus, Google[x] (now called X) and Intel. She's also been a professor at MIT and is an inventor on over 100 patents. And that's the abbreviated version of her resume.

Jepsen left Facebook to found Openwater in 2016. The San Francisco-based start-up is currently building technology to make medical imaging less expensive.

"I figured out how to put basically the functionality of an M.R.I. machine — a multi-million dollar M.R.I. machine — into a wearable in the form of a ski hat," Jepson tells CNBC, though she does not yet have a prototype completed.