Amused and a bit flabbergasted, the colleague found that Earny had sent an email on her behalf from her account and posing as her. It asked for price protection on an item purchased just days prior, complete with the order number and difference in price.

There was even a smiley face next to the signature. Here's what the email said:

I have a question... I think I can get price protection on Louise et Cie Bette, is this possible? If this is the case, then I would like to get price protection on the item I bought on June 21, 2017. Here is the order number: #xxxxxx and the new price [with a link to Zappos' new price.] The price has dropped $10.00 since I originally got Louise et Cie Bette. I would love a refund on my original payment. Thanks for answering my questions, let me know if you need anything from me. [Name withheld] :)

Of course, my colleague had never sent this email. Earny apparently did, and it's capable of doing this for more than 50 major retailers around the U.S.—right from your account.

In the end, she ended up saving a few bucks at the cost of her privacy. Was it worth it?

Not in my book, nor hers: She ended up deleting Earny.