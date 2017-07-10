Abu Dhabi plans to IPO part of its state oil giant, joining a trend in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company on Monday announced plans to publicly list parts of its business and seek new partnerships with oil majors.
The United Arab Emirates' energy giant is seeking to boost profitability and gain access to new markets during a period of prolonged low oil prices that has piled pressure on nations dependent on revenue from fossil fuel.
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, is considering an initial public offering of minority stakes in some of its services businesses. The UAE joins Saudi Arabia and Oman in announcing plans to sell equity stakes in portions of their state-owned energy companies.