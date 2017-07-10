Abu Dhabi plans to IPO part of its state oil giant, joining a trend in the Middle East

"In this new energy era, we need more creative strategies and more flexible business models to capture growth"

However, Abu Dhabi does not plan to launch an IPO for ADNOC, the main holding company. That is in contrast to Saudi Arabia, which is expected to attract a valuation of $1 trillion to $2 trillion for Saudi Aramco by taking a portion of the company public in what is likely to be the largest-ever IPO.

The first potential ADNOC services business IPO would be announced in a few months, with shares to be listed on domestic equity markets, according to Abu Dhabi state-owned newspaper The National. In contrast, Saudi Aramco plans to list on international exchanges.

It's uncertain which businesses ADNOC will take public or how much an equity sale would raise.

ADNOC also announced it wants to expand its model of partnering with international oil majors like Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell across the three major energy segments: exploring for and producing fossil fuels, storing and transporting them and processing them into fuels and chemicals. The effort is aimed at raising profitability and penetrating markets.

Energy authorities in UAE, OPEC's fourth largest oil producer, last year gave ADNOC permission to increase output by 400,000 barrels a day to 3.5 million barrels a day by 2018. On Monday, ADNOC said it also aims to create a new energy infrastructure venture and open opportunities in its refining and petrochemicals segments.