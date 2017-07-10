After-hours buzz: CUDA, ARNA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Barracuda Networks, a cloud-based security company, fell more than 5 percent during extended trading. The company posted per-share earnings in line with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters, and higher-than-anticipated revenue in the first quarter. However, its operating margin came in below estimates.

Snap recovered slightly in extended trading after closing below its initial public offering price of $17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals' stock jumped more than 46 percent in extended trading after the company reported positive test results for a hypertension drug.

Citrix shares fell more than 3 percent in extended trading after saying CEO Kirill Tatarinov would leave the company. Citrix, which also reaffirmed its guidance for the second quarter, said the executive change was a "mutual separation decision" between Tatarinov and the board in a statement.

Shares of J.C. Penney fell nearly 3 percent in after-hours trading before recovering following the announcement that CFO Edward Record would be stepping down. Record will remain in the position until August 7, the company said in an announcement.