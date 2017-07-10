Almost six months after Donald Trump was sworn in as president and threatened to penalize automakers who import cars and trucks from Mexico, the flow of vehicles from south of the border has picked up momentum.



New data from the Mexican Automobile Industry Association shows the country exported 1.16 million vehicles to the U.S. in the first half of 2017, an increase of 15.6 percent compared with the same time frame in 2016.

Not only that, the U.S. has taken on a greater percentage of the total number of vehicles exported from Mexico to markets around the world. In the first half of the year, 76.8 percent of all cars and trucks shipped out of Mexico went to the U.S., that is up almost a full percentage point compared with a year ago.



In January, Trump tweeted, "The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost."