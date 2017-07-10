Futures point to higher open on Wall Street; economic data, earnings in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday morning as traders awaited the release of economic data and eyed earnings.



Monday will see consumer credit data for May released at around 3 p.m. ET.



On the earnings front, Helen of Troy is scheduled to report before the bell. Barracuda Networks and WD-40 are both due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.34 percent higher on Monday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.19 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.76 percent higher.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $46.72 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.09 percent, while U.S. crude was around $44.25 a barrel, up 0.05 percent.

Oil prices recovered at the start of the trading week, after a 3 percent fall in the previous session, but high drilling activity in the U.S. and plentiful supplies from OPEC producers capped gains.