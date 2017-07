Traders were looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, when U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will address Congress.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a two-month high against the yen on Monday and global equity markets rallied, lifted by robust economic data from Germany and renewed interest in U.S. technology stocks spurred by an Amazon online sale event.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday, in line with weak European markets, as sharp gains following Friday's strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report prompted investors to consolidate positions.

More than two tonnes of gold were traded through the London Metal Exchange's new LMEprecious spot contract by late afternoon on its first day as the exchange began its bid to take a slice of the world's biggest over-the-counter (OTC) gold market.