Nasdaq rises as tech stocks lead ahead of earnings season

U.S. equities traded mostly higher on Monday as Wall Street got ready for the start of the latest earnings season.

The Nasdaq composite eked out a slight gain, rising 0.2 percent as technology stocks rose. Amazon's stock climbed in early trade as the company got set for its so-called Prime Day. Prime Day features big deals for Amazon's Prime customers.

But shares of Tesla fell 0.2 percent, helping to cap gains on the tech-heavy index. The stock entered a bear market last week, trading more than 20 percent below its all-time high.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points, with Visa contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 traded 0.1 percent higher, with technology leading advancers, led by Nvidia and FLIR Systems. Financials, meanwhile, lagged.