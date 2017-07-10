Why Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer matters

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators will certainly take interest in the meeting as a significant thread in the larger investigation, according to Jeffrey Cramer, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois and managing director at Berkeley Research Group. But he said its significance ultimately hinges on whether Trump Jr. accepted the meeting knowing that Veselnitskaya had connections to the Russian government.

"The distinction matters because if he did know who she was, it allows investigators to conclude that the Trump campaign was willing to accept help from the Russians," he said. "It's not a home run, but it's another data point along the way."

The reaction from another legal expert was more severe on the ramifications if Trump Jr. knew he was getting information from a Russian government-linked source. Richard Painter, a former ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush and a frequent Trump critic, said doing so "borders on treason."

"This was an effort to get opposition research on an opponent in an American political campaign from the Russians, who were known to be engaged in spying inside the United States. ... This is a very, very serious situation. We should not treat this lightly," Painter told MSNBC on Sunday.

The meeting took place at Trump Tower in New York two weeks after Trump clinched the Republican presidential nomination. Cramer said it "defies logic" that Trump Jr. would take a meeting under those circumstances without knowing the woman's name.

Campaigns collecting opposition research from a foreign government is not a common practice.

The Times identified the intermediary who set up the meeting — who Trump called "an acquaintance I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant" in Moscow — as Rob Goldstone, the head of an entertainment company.

The president's legal team has said Trump did not attend the meeting and did not have knowledge of it. Trump Jr., who acted as a surrogate and advisor for his father's presidential campaign, said he also invited the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort to attend. He said the pair knew "nothing of the substance" about the meeting.

In a subsequent tweet Monday morning, Trump Jr. defended himself again, sarcastically saying he was "the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent." He added that the meeting "went nowhere" but he "had to listen."

Cramer said Trump Jr.'s shifting story will also pique investigators' interest. He initially told the Times in March that he did not participate in campaign-focused meetings with Russian nationals.

When the Times first reported the meeting's existence Saturday, Trump Jr. admitted that it took place, but said it was primarily about an adoption program.

The Kremlin has denied knowing about the meeting, according to multiple reports.