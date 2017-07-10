Why Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer matters

Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer who offered dirt on Hillary Clinton is significant as part of the Russia investigation — but it may not be enough to tip the probe on its own, a legal expert said Tuesday.
Trump Jr. met in June 2016 with the attorney, who turned out to be a Kremlin-connected lawyer. In a statement Sunday, he said he was told she might have information "helpful" to his father's presidential campaign. It is unclear if he knew who she was before the meeting, but Trump Jr. denies even knowing her name going into it.
Trump Jr. said the woman, whom The New York Times identified as Natalia Veselnitskaya, offered information about President Donald Trump's then-Democratic opponent Clinton, but the attorney's statements were "vague" and "made no sense." He said he determined that she had "no meaningful information," and he discovered that her "true agenda" was to discuss the Magnitsky Act, an American law meant to punish Russian human rights violators.
The meeting matters because a special counsel and congressional committees are investigating Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. When the Times first reported the story on Saturday, it called the revelation "the first public indication that at least some in the campaign were willing to accept Russian help." The probe has dogged and frustrated President Trump since he took office, and he has denied collusion with Russia.